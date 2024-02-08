English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: BJP Leaders Assigned Various Responsibilities

Catch all the live updates leading up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.

Shweta Parande
BJP
The BJP has often wooed influential leaders from different parties to join its ranks, especially during elections | Image: PTI
9: 08 IST, January 10th 2024

We will wait for that day when Assam will become such a state which will implement the Uniform Civil Code after Uttarakhand and Gujarat: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting of the state BJP unit in Guwahati


 

7: 50 IST, January 10th 2024

BJP president J P Nadda has assigned key responsibilities for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the party's national general secretaries, with Vinod Tawde to oversee the joining exercise of leaders from different parties and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to spearhead the preparation of its vision document, sources said on Wednesday.

6: 56 IST, January 10th 2024

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India ( ECI) began a review of poll preparedness in Andhra Pradesh. Along with the Lok Sabha polls, ECI also reviewed poll preparedness for Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, in Vijayawada. 

6: 05 IST, January 10th 2024

Asserting that the Election Commission is committed to conduct transparent and inducement-free polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to officials to deal sternly with all offenders.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the commission has emphasised and given clear and firm directions to election machinery and the entire bureaucracy to be impartial, transparent and accessible to all stakeholders.

He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made several requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement for inducement-free elections.

6: 11 IST, January 10th 2024

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday targetted Congress over its 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' during a party event in Assam's Guwahati. He said,"...PM Modi gave constitutional status to OBC. But they (Congress) only want votes. Nehru had stopped Ambedkar from entering the Parliament. After committing so much injustice with OBCs, now they are taking out 'Nyay Yatra'...Congress dismissed elected govts 90 times by using Article 356. These people are taking out 'Nyay Yatra'? What if someone topples Himanta Biswa Sarma's govt tomorrow?...When Rahul Gandhi comes here during his yatra you should ask him about the 1984 anti-sikh riots..." He added, "INDIA bloc is for protecting black money and families of leaders."


 

6: 03 IST, January 10th 2024

BJP national president JP Nadda criticised the Congress on Wednesday, stating that they are "not eligible" to even be the opposition party in the country due to their response to the recent Maldives controversy.

Addressing party workers during the executive meeting of Assam BJP, Nadda criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction to the recent statement by three Maldivian ministers.

Nadda said, "They (Congress) were not capable of running a government. Now, they are not even eligible to be an opposition party." On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Kharge had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking everything personally.

4: 40 IST, January 10th 2024

BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Assam's Kamrup on Wednesday.

4: 21 IST, January 10th 2024

 

 

 

After initiating seat-sharing talks with various opposition parties, the Congress on Wednesday said its president Mallikarjun Kharge is in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc constituents to ensure closer coordination in the opposition alliance.

The assertion comes amid talk that the alliance could have a convener, with the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doing the rounds for the post.

There have also been demands for having an office and a spokesperson of the opposition alliance, where 28 parties have come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

4: 28 IST, January 10th 2024

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said that the next meeting of AAP and Congress meeting will be held soon. He said," The discussions going on between Congress and us have been going in a very positive manner...The discussions are going on as responsible alliance partners. The efforts are to make the alliance strong. Parties' interests come second, first is national interest...The next meeting with Congress will be held soon. We are in contact...It can happen tomorrow or the day after depending on the availability of leaders on a common time."

2: 55 IST, January 10th 2024

Siddtharth Shinde, a lawyer with the Supreme Court of India spoke to Republic on the Shiv Sena disqualification verdict. “There is high possibility that decision could be in favour of (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde because he didn't break the sanctity of the 10th schedule of the Constitution, and also the amendment by UBT (Shiv Sena) was not submitted before Election Commission (of India),” he said.

“Speaker Rahul Navekar could rule out the judgement on the lines of the Election Commission's verdict last year,” he said.

“The way Sanjay Raut has been casting aspersions on Eknath Shinde and blaming him of match-fixing clearly indicates that they are confident of losing and they could take the Supreme Court route if the decision is against the UBT faction,” he added.

2: 47 IST, January 10th 2024

Bihar Energy Minister Vijendra Yadav has suggested the name of Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate PM of the INDI Alliance for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

2: 34 IST, January 10th 2024

The Congress has claimed that the Manipur government has “declined" permission to its leader Rahul Gandhi to commence the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal East district in the state. “CM Biren Singh cited the current unfavourable situation in Manipur as the reason to decline their request to launch the rally,” state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was scheduled to begin on January 14 this year from Manipur.

12: 57 IST, January 10th 2024

India is working towards the next 25 years of progress," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM inaugurated the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 on January 10 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

12: 41 IST, January 10th 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke about the Sena vs Sena ongoing battle. “We have a majority in Vidhan Sabha…The Election Commission of India has said that we are the real Shiv Sena,” said Shinde. 

12: 05 IST, January 10th 2024

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar's ruling will decide on the disqualification of MLAs today. Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said on January 9 that his party has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India objecting to a recent visit by Speaker Rahul Narwekar to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before the verdict on disqualification petitions against the CM and MLAs. Shinde and his cult had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022.


 

10: 55 IST, January 10th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 on January 10 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Summit will be held until January 12.

