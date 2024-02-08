Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav Thursday said he has received different views from state party leaders on the issue of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls. Yadav also said that he will apprise the Congress high command of the Punjab leaders' views on the issue, and asserted that his party will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Amid a section of party leaders seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for holding individual rallies without consulting the state unit, Yadav said if anybody, be it a worker or a big leader, breaks discipline, action will be taken against him.

Yadav Thursday wrapped up his three-day visit after holding a series of meetings with party legislators and block and district presidents, and discussed various issues including alliance, discipline and strategy for the upcoming general elections. Yadav said he held discussion with everyone on the issue of an alliance with the ruling AAP in Punjab.

"Everybody has given their views. Different views have emerged (on alliance issue)," he told reporters replying to a question on the alliance. Asked whether sentiments were against the alliance, Yadav refused to comment, saying this was not the platform to discuss it here. "It is an internal matter," he added.