Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:58 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Different views emerge on alliance with AAP in Punjab: Congress
Catch the live updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on RepublicWorld.
- Elections
- 7 min read
8: 57 IST, January 11th 2024
Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav Thursday said he has received different views from state party leaders on the issue of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls. Yadav also said that he will apprise the Congress high command of the Punjab leaders' views on the issue, and asserted that his party will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Amid a section of party leaders seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for holding individual rallies without consulting the state unit, Yadav said if anybody, be it a worker or a big leader, breaks discipline, action will be taken against him.
Yadav Thursday wrapped up his three-day visit after holding a series of meetings with party legislators and block and district presidents, and discussed various issues including alliance, discipline and strategy for the upcoming general elections. Yadav said he held discussion with everyone on the issue of an alliance with the ruling AAP in Punjab.
"Everybody has given their views. Different views have emerged (on alliance issue)," he told reporters replying to a question on the alliance. Asked whether sentiments were against the alliance, Yadav refused to comment, saying this was not the platform to discuss it here. "It is an internal matter," he added.
8: 53 IST, January 11th 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held two separate meetings with party coordinators from several states to review preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and exhorted them to reach out to the maximum number of people in their respective constituencies.
The meetings at the party headquarters here were attended by its parliamentary coordinators. The first meeting was with Lok Sabha coordinators from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and the second one with leaders from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
"We conducted preparatory review for the forthcoming general elections with AICC appointed Lok Sabha coordinators in two different meetings," Kharge said after the meeting.
Advertisement
7: 28 IST, January 11th 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ON Thursday said that the government will give permission to the Congress to hold its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra if it seeks permission as the state welcomes "all tourists". But there is no information yet on the Congress seeking permission to hold the Yatra in Assam, he asserted.
The Yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders, is slated to reach Assam on January 18 after being flagged off from Manipur capital Imphal on January 14. The eight-day Assam leg of the Yatra will continue till January 25 and cover 17 districts of the state, party sources said. "I asked the chief secretary if Congress has sought permission, but he is still to receive any information on this'', Sarma told a press conference here. "They (Congress) are creating unnecessary fuss. We do not know if and when they are coming. We do not even know the route they propose to take,'' he said.
6: 52 IST, January 11th 2024
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said. The 86-year-old politician was called by the central agency at its Srinagar office in connection with an ED investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). "I am not going today," Abdullah told PTI over the phone from his residence. He did not give any reasons before hanging up. It was not immediately known if the agency issued him a fresh date.
The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the JKCA case in 2022.
Advertisement
6: 51 IST, January 11th 2024
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in J&K's Srinagar said that whenever there's an election in any state or when Lok Sabha elections are upcoming, the Enforcement Directorate starts to summon opposition leaders. “There's no surprise in this ED summon. We don't know how many more will they ED summon, she said. ”Whether it's ED, NIA or CBI, they are all just to harass the opposition leaders," she added.
6: 43 IST, January 11th 2024
Ranchi: Congress party's in-charge for Jharkhand, Ghulam Ahmad Mir called on CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi today.
Advertisement
4: 27 IST, January 11th 2024
In a decisive move, the TMC has opted out of discussions with the Congress' national alliance committee regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. TMC sources confirmed on Thursday that the party has already communicated its stance to the Congress, thereby abstaining from any further meetings on the matter.
While the Congress panel actively engages in seat-sharing negotiations with various partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) across states, the TMC has declined to participate in such talks with the grand old party.
Sources within the TMC revealed that the Congress had reached out to discuss seat-sharing, but the TMC has made it clear that it is not interested in sending representatives for these discussions. The Trinamool Congress, however, disclosed that it had proposed offering two seats to the Congress, specifically the ones it secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In the context of West Bengal's 42 parliamentary constituencies, the Congress deemed the offer as inadequate and challenging to accept. This development underscores the complexities and divergent views within the political landscape as parties navigate through seat-sharing negotiations in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
4: 21 IST, January 11th 2024
Dubbing the proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by Congress, as 'Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra', BJP president J P Nadda questioned the role of the grand old party in uniting the country. The Congress is known for its ‘divide and rule’ politics and had done everything to ‘divide’ the country and now organising a march to hide its misdeeds, Nadda said while addressing party workers during the state executive meeting. The yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Arunachal Pradesh leg of the march is scheduled for January 20. Nadda alleged that the Congress is only interested in ‘vote bank’ politics and never thought beyond voters and politics. "The culture of politics in the country has been changed by the BJP, while Modi has transformed the 'dynamics of politics' to nationalism", the BJP chief said. (PTI inputs)
Advertisement
1: 56 IST, January 11th 2024
Ahead of General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has organised a two-day conference of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar urged the CEOs to work towards delivering spotless elections. ECI also launched a redesigned website for enhanced user experience and easy information for users.
1: 06 IST, January 11th 2024
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold a meeting in Lucknow for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 strategy and also the preparations for the Ram Mandir inauguration. BJP National Secretary Vinod Tawde will chair the UP BJP meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other members of the state BJP.
Advertisement
12: 59 IST, January 11th 2024
After inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the summit again in Gandhinagar on January 11.
12: 52 IST, January 11th 2024
After the Sena versus Sena verdict was ruled in his party's favour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Republic exclusively on former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde claimed that Thackeray ran the government through “Facebook Live” instead of meeting people in person.
Watch the full interview with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde here.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.