Learn how to add name in voter id list online | Image:PTI

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lok Sabha Elections are in full swing, and the election commission is doing all that is possible to encourage people to participate in the electoral process.

These are the simple steps to follow to get your name registered in Voter ID card.

First of all go to the official website https://www.nvsp.in/.



On the homepage you will see New registration for general electors, click on it.



After this you will have to sign up.



After this, enter all the details asked there.



Now you will have to register by entering your mobile number, password, captcha and OTP. After this submit Form 6.



Steps to Download Voter ID card Online:

First of all go to the official website https://www.nvsp.in/.



There you will see the option of ‘Login’, click on it and enter mobile number, password and captcha.



After this an OTP will come on your phone, click on ‘Verify & Login’ there.



After this click on ‘E-EPIC Download’ tab.



Here you have to enter your EPIC number and select your state.



You will see the Voter ID card on your screen.



There the option of ‘Download e-EPIC’ will be visible on the home page.

Download it.

Apart from above metioned details you must also know the documents one can use to cast their vote:

Aadhar card

Ration card

bank passbook

MNREGA job card

insurance smart card

driving license

PAN card

Passport

pension document

We hope the above mentioned information will help you get through the process of voter id name addition.