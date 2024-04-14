While addressing a public rally at Alwar, Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In the last 10 years, Modi ji has accomplished tasks that seemed impossible. Modi ji has a record of 10 years and planning for the next 25 years.”

"Therefore, in this election, Modiji has to be made the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," he added.

Slamming Congress party and its policies, he said, “Congress President Kharge ji comes here and says what do the people of Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir. Does Kashmir not belong to Rajasthan?”

Criticizing Congress for not abrogating Article 370 of Constitution of India in "greed" of vote bank, he said, “The Congress party had been holding on to Article 370 for so many years in greed for vote bank. Modi ji repealed Article 370 on 5 August 2019 and hoisted the tricolour in Kashmir.”

"The Congress party opposes linking of rivers. Don't worry! I promise you that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project will come here and water will reach the entire Alwar," he stated.

On Congress spreading rumours that Alwar will not get water from Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, he said, “ The Congress party is spreading lies that Alwar will not get water from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. I am telling you that water will reach every village, every house, this is Modi's guarantee.”

"Modi ji started the campaign 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'. Due to which there has been an increase in the birth rate of girls and in the education of girls. But, Congress works with only one slogan, 'Save your son, make him PM'," he added.