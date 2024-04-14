Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:40 IST
BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners for Lok Sabha Elections in Gujarat
11: 04 IST, April 13th 2024
BJP releases a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-election in Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,
HM Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar, CM Bhupendra Patel, state party chief CR Paatil, former CM Vijay Rupani and others to campaign.
9: 29 IST, April 13th 2024
While campaigning for polls in Bhadaura in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar insulted PM Modi and delivered a derogatory remark against him.
8: 01 IST, April 13th 2024
A key meet regarding Lok Sabha polls is underway at Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi. AAP leaders including Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Sandeep Pathak are part of the meeting. Dilip Pandey, Pankaj Gupta, Jasmine Shah are also present in the meeting.
7: 36 IST, April 13th 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai hold a roadshow in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore will go to polls on April 19, in the first phase of general elections.
6: 44 IST, April 13th 2024
As per latest development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not visit Noida for Lok Sabha election campaign. The Home Minister's visit stand cancelled and he will address the people virtually.
6: 21 IST, April 13th 2024
While addressing a public rally at Alwar, Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In the last 10 years, Modi ji has accomplished tasks that seemed impossible. Modi ji has a record of 10 years and planning for the next 25 years.”
"Therefore, in this election, Modiji has to be made the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," he added.
Slamming Congress party and its policies, he said, “Congress President Kharge ji comes here and says what do the people of Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir. Does Kashmir not belong to Rajasthan?”
Criticizing Congress for not abrogating Article 370 of Constitution of India in "greed" of vote bank, he said, “The Congress party had been holding on to Article 370 for so many years in greed for vote bank. Modi ji repealed Article 370 on 5 August 2019 and hoisted the tricolour in Kashmir.”
"The Congress party opposes linking of rivers. Don't worry! I promise you that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project will come here and water will reach the entire Alwar," he stated.
On Congress spreading rumours that Alwar will not get water from Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, he said, “ The Congress party is spreading lies that Alwar will not get water from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. I am telling you that water will reach every village, every house, this is Modi's guarantee.”
"Modi ji started the campaign 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'. Due to which there has been an increase in the birth rate of girls and in the education of girls. But, Congress works with only one slogan, 'Save your son, make him PM'," he added.
5: 57 IST, April 13th 2024
While addressing a public rally at Alwar in Rajasthan, Union Home Miniter Ami Shah said, “I have come to tell the mothers and brave women of this brave land that Congress had promised 'One Rank One Pension' but did not fulfill it. When you made Modi ji the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, he honoured the soldiers of the country and their families by fulfilling the promise of 'One Rank One Pension'.”
He slammed Congress party said that the grad old party is ant-OBC and suppressed Mandal report. He added, “Congress is spreading rumours that BJP will abolish reservations but the truth is we will never abolish reservations.”
5: 11 IST, April 13th 2024
"...AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections," tweets AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
4: 02 IST, April 13th 2024
Congress CEC (Central Election Committee) meets at the AICC HQ in Delhi to discuss the candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.
3: 59 IST, April 13th 2024
Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting. She says, "You are the people. You are the nation builders... When I listen to speeches of the leaders, the issues they talk about are not at all relatable to people's lives. They try to misguide you... This election is going to decide your future. So, make your issues a priority...
3: 44 IST, April 13th 2024
Congress CEC (Central Election Committee) meets at the AICC HQ in Delhi to discuss the candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.
3: 11 IST, April 13th 2024
Haldwani, Uttarakhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "... Once I asked CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to come and I told him that we should solve all the pending problems of UP and Uttarakhand... The BJP believes in solutions to problems. Both of us solved all the problems. The name of the problem was Congress, which created problems for the country all their lives. Whether it was the partition, terrorism, naxalism, casteism, corruption, or separatism, all of these problems were given by the Congress. The Congress gave so many problems, that to solve them, we got a PM like Narendra Modi and in the last 10 years, all of us saw a transformed India..."
3: 01 IST, April 13th 2024
Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray says, "On the day of Gudi Padwa, we had announced that this time we will support Narendra Modi. Many people raised questions about my decision. I had opposed the Modi government in the first 5 years because the situation was different at that time, but as the Modi government started working on new schemes, my views changed. Be it Article 370, Ram Mandir or NRC... The work of Ram Mandir was stalled for many decades. No one could complete that task but the Modi government did it. Had PM Modi not been there, Ram temple would not have been built. Narendra Modi should be the PM again. Modi government has taken many important steps in the progress of India. We will present before the Modi government whatever schemes are important for Maharashtra. PM Modi has never done discrimination with any state. He is from Gujarat, and he loves Gujarat but he makes the right decisions for all the states. In today's meeting, I have told our party workers to support Mahayuti candidates wherever possible."
2: 37 IST, April 13th 2024
Madhya Pradesh | At a public meeting in Bastar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "You'll be surprised to know that 22 people in the country have the exact wealth as the 70 crores people in the country have. PM Modi helps those 22 people all day long. Unemployment is spreading, people will tell you in every state that the main issues are unemployment, inflation and participation. Have you ever seen the media talking about unemployment, inflation and participation? They'll show you, PM Modi, sometimes taking a flight, going deep into the ocean, offering prayer in a temple."
2: 13 IST, April 13th 2024
BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra and former state CM and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy campaigned for BJP's candidate from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, V Somanna. Congress has fielded former Tumkur MP, SP Muddahanumegowda from the constituency.
2: 01 IST, April 13th 2024
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut says, " Other than looting, what else is Congress doing here?... today I want to ask them, they told that, they will give Rs 1,500 to all the sisters and mothers here, what happened to that money? They told they would give 5 lakh job opportunities, where are those jobs?...why do they give fake promises and lure people? Till when such politics will go on?..."
1: 40 IST, April 13th 2024
Bengaluru: On the arrest of 2 prime suspects in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, Karnataka LoP R Ashoka says, "I congratulate NIA, the team of police from the central government...I think terrorist activity is happening where there is no BJP...Terrorists think that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are safe places as there is no action against terrorists..."
1: 22 IST, April 13th 2024
Uttarakhand | Addressing a public rally at Ramnagar, in Nainital, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "For how long you'll keep blaming Congress. Congress is not in power for the last 10 years. For the last 10 years, they (BJP) have been in govt with a full majority, now they say '400 paar' they want more majority. They say nothing has been done in 75 years. If nothing has happened, how have such skills developed in Uttarakhand, from where IITs, IIMs, and AIIMSs came into the country. Chandrayaaan landed on the moon, if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn't built these, was it possible?..."
1: 01 IST, April 13th 2024
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met BJP MP from Chamarajanagar, Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru.
12: 40 IST, April 13th 2024
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "...Whether it's Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Akhilesh Yadav's SP or Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge's Congress, does even public trust the fact that they would come in power? They (Opposition) also know that...The nation knows that Modi's guarantee is fixed..."
11: 53 IST, April 13th 2024
11: 28 IST, April 13th 2024
Patna: On RJD's manifesto, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary says, "Lalu Prasad's family has not told how much land they will take in the name of providing employment to 1 crore people... Lalu Yadav's entire family can only do corruption and they have made a roadmap to do corruption and how to get the lands registered in their name by showing a dream to 1 crore youth."
10: 35 IST, April 13th 2024
Begusarai: On Bihar 40 Lok Sabha seats, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "We will win 40 seats in Bihar 200%. This tukde tukde, appeasement and Mughal mindset gang can never do the welfare of Bihar and the country. All 40/40 seats of the state will be in the name of PM Modi."
9: 53 IST, April 13th 2024
Mysuru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "INDIA (opposition alliance) will win. INDIA and other parties which are opposing the BJP will form the government. Yes, they (Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee) are also opposing the BJP."
9: 42 IST, April 13th 2024
Patna: On the release of 'Parivartan Patra', Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and we will provide special status to Bihar."
9: 32 IST, April 13th 2024
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party leaders released 'Parivartan Patra' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
8: 30 IST, April 13th 2024
Union Home MInister and BJP leader will lead party's campaign in south India with mega roadshow in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
8: 29 IST, April 13th 2024
The Congress party will hold its CEC meeting in Delhi today to discuss candidates for elections in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
