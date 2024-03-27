Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Says Seat-Sharing Deal Reached in Bihar, Announcement Soon
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Several political parties have released their initial list of candidates. Catch all Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates here:
10: 54 IST, March 27th 2024
BJP state president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate K Annamalai offered prayers at the Arulmigu Koniamman Temple before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. MLA Vanathi Srinivasan was also present.
10: 52 IST, March 27th 2024
On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, Former Himachal Pradesh CM and LoP Jairam Thakur says, "A very unfortunate remark has been made by Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut. Not just Kangana, but the way she spoke about Mandi is absolutely wrong. 'Mandi' does not mean what she has said. It is the land of Mandavya Rishi. It is named 'Mandi' after Rishi Mandavya... Everyone is agitated after the remark made against Mandi's daughter... Though she removed the post, the way other Congress leaders have spoken on it in social media, it is very unfortunate..."
10: 51 IST, March 27th 2024
BJP election incharge for Karnataka Radha Mohan Das Agarwal yesterday said, "Congress government has many contradictions within it. There is rivalry between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar groups within the party. The Congress govt will itself fall after elections."
9: 54 IST, March 27th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan started her election campaign from Koyambedu, in Chennai.
9: 12 IST, March 27th 2024
8: 54 IST, March 27th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) Party will hold a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Executive Committee on Wednesday. Sharad Chandra Pawar's chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase has said that the Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed in the meeting, reported news agency ANI.
9: 53 IST, March 27th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attended a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc and said an understanding over the seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar was reached.
The RJD leader also said an official announcement on the same was likely soon in Patna.
Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
