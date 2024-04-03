×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, CPI's Annie Raja to File Nomination From Wayanad Today

Catch all Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates here:

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Image: ANI
CPI Candidate from Wayanad Holds Roadshow Ahead of Filing Nomination
BJP MP Unmesh Patil to Join Uddhav Faction Today
Tamil Nadu: EPS Hits Lok Sabha Campaign Trail For AIADMK
  • Listen to this article
10: 40 IST, April 3rd 2024

Kerala: CPI candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja conducts a roadshow in the constituency ahead of filing her nomination. She will face Congress party's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi here.

10: 40 IST, April 3rd 2024

 BJP MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil is set to join the Uddhav faction in the presence of UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray today, said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

9: 13 IST, April 3rd 2024

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met people in the Periyar market area and distributed party pamphlets.

8: 34 IST, April 3rd 2024

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a list of 40-star campaigners of the party for phase 1 and 2 of Lok Sabha elections.

8: 33 IST, April 3rd 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI candidate Annie Raja will file their nomination in Wayanad on April 3. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:34 IST

