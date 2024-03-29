Assam BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria says, "Going by the enthusiasm among the people in the 5 constituencies, it can be said that we will win in all constituencies by a margin of 2.5-3 lakh votes. For the first time, 40,000-50,000 people are gathering during the filing of nomination. People are stepping out to make BJP's allies...In 2nd and 3rd phase, on the remaining 9 constituencies too where our allies are contesting we will win by a margin of 2.5-3 lakh votes. That is our ground report...Our alliance can win 14 seats." He also says, "People of Assam trust the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma...At the national level, they see only PM Modi. So, Congress and AIUDF will be nowhere in the elections this time. They can even end draw a zero, maybe one seat each. But nothing more than that..."