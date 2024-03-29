Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kangana Ranaut Hits Campaign Trail With Mega Roadshow in Mandi
1: 28 IST, March 29th 2024
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut addressed people as she conducted a mega road show here. She said, "...Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family..."
1: 28 IST, March 29th 2024
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDI Alliance sealed the seat-sharing pact in Bihar. According to reports, RJD will field candidates on 26 seats, Congress on 9 and Left on 5.
12: 18 IST, March 29th 2024
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami says, "The campaign is going very well for us. People are supporting us everywhere we go and the coalition leaders are doing well. AIADMK alliance will win 40 constituencies. There is an AIADMK wave in Tamil Nadu. We have come out of the BJP alliance. But Chief Minister Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are spreading slander that we are in an illegal alliance with BJP. I didn't know why they talked like this. I think they talk like this out of fear of election defeat. AIADMK is not a party like DMK. AIADMK will follow the alliance dharma. We will be loyal to the parties that join our coalition."
11: 38 IST, March 29th 2024
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP candidate from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and actor Kangana Ranaut conducts a roadshow.
11: 30 IST, March 29th 2024
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, "... People of Tamil Nadu are going to vote with the National perspective... Tamil Nadu will come the Modiji way... If you look at our 2019 election manifesto, we have implemented all our 295 promises. Whereas DMK, out of 511 promises they made, they haven't even implemented 20. We are demanding MK Stalin to present a white paper on all his poll promises and what he has done in the last 33 months."
11: 17 IST, March 29th 2024
Hanur (Chamarajanagar district): Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday targeted BJP leader and Home minister Amit Shah by accusing him of being a 'goonda, rowdy' and said that PM Modi has 'such persons as his associates'. In response to the ‘derogatory’ comments, the BJP has planned to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.
10: 10 IST, March 29th 2024
In big setback to BRS ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya, also a BRS warangal Lok Sabha Candidate, are likely to join Congress.
Meanwhile, BRS senior Leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao and his daughter Vijayalaxmi who is GHMC Mayor are also likely to join the Congress Party.
9: 32 IST, March 29th 2024
Assam BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria says, "Going by the enthusiasm among the people in the 5 constituencies, it can be said that we will win in all constituencies by a margin of 2.5-3 lakh votes. For the first time, 40,000-50,000 people are gathering during the filing of nomination. People are stepping out to make BJP's allies...In 2nd and 3rd phase, on the remaining 9 constituencies too where our allies are contesting we will win by a margin of 2.5-3 lakh votes. That is our ground report...Our alliance can win 14 seats." He also says, "People of Assam trust the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma...At the national level, they see only PM Modi. So, Congress and AIUDF will be nowhere in the elections this time. They can even end draw a zero, maybe one seat each. But nothing more than that..."
9: 07 IST, March 29th 2024
In the first phase of nomination for Lok Sabha elections, names of 71 candidates were rejected, said the Election Commission.
8: 22 IST, March 29th 2024
Flying Squad Team conducted vehicle checking ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tiruchirappalli.
8: 16 IST, March 29th 2024
The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election in Jaipur on April 6 in the presence of senior party leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at a public meeting at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:17 IST