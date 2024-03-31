Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:23 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to Start Campaign From Meerut Today | LIVE
7: 15 IST, March 31st 2024
Altogether 147 candidates are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim as five nominations have been withdrawn, an official said on Saturday. The assembly elections in the Himalayan state will be held on April 19. Chief Minister PS Tamang and five-term former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling are contesting the elections.
7: 14 IST, March 31st 2024
The Congress on Saturday announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5 and took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment". The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress released its 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantees' on March 16 and its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3.
7: 11 IST, March 31st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Uttar Pradesh March 31 with a rally in the city of Meerut. Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the iconic TV show ‘Ramayan’, is the BJP's candidate from Meerut.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:12 IST
