LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Lok Sabha Elections | 96 Crore Citizens, Including 47 Crore Women, Eligible To Cast Vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As it happened. Scroll through to read the election news from January 26, 2024.

Ronit Singh
Election Commission of India
96 crore citizens, including 47 crore women, eligible to cast vote | Image: Election Commission of India
  • Listen to this article
11: 19 IST, January 26th 2024

Congress MP K Muraleedharan on Friday said that former party president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency.

Muraleedharan said that all sitting MPs from Kerala are expected to contest from the same seats, except in Kannur.

"That is the arrangement as of now, I believe. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad. There is no change to that," he told reporters here.

Gandhi was elected from the Wayanad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Muraleedharan also downplayed the ongoing issues in the INDIA alliance with regard to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"There are no problems in the INDIA alliance. When they all come to the Centre, everyone will be together against the BJP," he said.

The Congress MP said that as far as the Bihar CM was concerned, he may stay or leave the alliance as per his wish, but the party will not push him out.

Regarding the differences with Banerjee over sharing of seats in that state, Muraleedharan said that talks were still going on.

He further said that there would be contests between members of the alliance in some states like Kerala and Punjab, but any splitting of votes would not benefit the BJP in any way in those places. (With inputs from PTI) 

9: 22 IST, January 26th 2024

Over 96 crore people, including 47 crore women, are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for which more than 12 lakh polling booths would be set up across India.

Over 1.73 crore of those eligible to vote are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to Election Commission data.

As many as 1.5 crore polling personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

According to a 2023 letter sent by the EC to political parties, India had 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951, which rose to 19.37 crore in 1957.

There were 91.20 crore voters in the 2019 polls.

Out of the total voters registered in the electoral rolls, nearly 18 lakh are persons with disabilities.

In the first Lok Sabha elections the voter turnout was recorded at 45 per cent. It was 67 per cent in the last parliamentary polls. (With inputs from PTI) 

8: 16 IST, January 26th 2024

Telangana: BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "In the Republic Day address, the Honorable Governor had called the earlier KCR government an autocratic government. It was a very high majority elected government by the people of Telangana. It can never be autocratic. It is a democracy that we are living in. But the governor's speech today exposes the nexus between both Congress and BJP and it is left to Madam Governor, she should understand the message that that she's sending to the people of Telangana..."

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "In the Republic Day address, the Honorable Governor had called the earlier KCR government an autocratic government. It was a very high majority elected government by the people of Telangana. It can never be autocratic. It is a… pic.twitter.com/z7uvxhl2Nh

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

 

7: 40 IST, January 26th 2024

My belief is that Nitish Kumar will not join NDA and will stay in INDIA alliance: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav 

6: 37 IST, January 26th 2024

Patna, Bihar: On whether Nitish Kumar is ready to join the BJP and NDA, RLJD Chief Upendra Kushwaha says, “The situation we see in the 'Mahagthbandhan', JDU vs RJD, it is evident that Nitish Kumar is eagerly waiting to come out of it...”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On whether Nitish Kumar is ready to join the BJP and NDA, RLJD Chief Upendra Kushwaha says, "The situation we see in the 'Mahagthbandhan', JDU vs RJD, it is evident that Nitish Kumar is eagerly waiting to come out of it..." pic.twitter.com/xCzDbUlNBJ

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

4: 40 IST, January 26th 2024

On the current political situation in Bihar, BJP MP and former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi says, “We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed...”

#WATCH | On the current political situation in Bihar, BJP MP and former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi says, "We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if… pic.twitter.com/K1XJsec0lD

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

 

4: 35 IST, January 26th 2024

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Aam Aadmi Party to organise a rally in Jind, Haryana on 28 January. AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will address this rally organized in the name of “Badlav Mahasabha”: AAP

1: 46 IST, January 26th 2024

On the current political situation in Bihar, BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad says, "Yesterday, few Bihar BJP leaders were called for a meeting and a discussion on Lok Sabha elections was held. BJP takes decisions for the betterment of Bihar and the development of the nation. In politics, doors never close. The central leadership of the party will take decisions which are in the interest of Bihar."


 

1: 19 IST, January 26th 2024

On the current political situation in Bihar, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra says, "I can say with confidence that Nitish Kumar will remain with the INDIA alliance. Nitish Kumar has resolved to throw BJP out of power, and we have trust in his resolve."


 

1: 18 IST, January 26th 2024

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Janata Dal (United) and the BJP government in Bihar on January 28, sources told Republic. BJP veteran Sushil Modi is likely to be the new deputy minister.


 

10: 54 IST, January 26th 2024

“Nyay Yatra has been attacked with all sorts of tactics since the very beginning. In manipur, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to hold a public meeting where we wanted it to be held. We had to conduct this meeting on a private property outside of Manipur. In Assam, many police personnel attacked the yatra on orders from the government. In West Bengal, we requested to hold a meeting in Siliguri, but it was denied. This Nyay Yatra is for everyone in the country, not to support or oppose anyone. We never faced such difficulties in the first Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

10: 50 IST, January 26th 2024

RJD Leader Shyam Rajak said, “The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is strong in Bihar and crisis rumours have been spread by the media. The Grand Alliance will remain strong.” 

8: 14 IST, January 26th 2024

"I invite the youth of India to contribute to the @BJP4India Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Share your thoughts on the NaMo App. I look forward to meeting some of the contributors myself in the future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. 

7: 59 IST, January 26th 2024

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which began on January 14 from Manipur, entered the Coochbehar district of West Bengal from Assam in the morning. It will resume after a two-day break with CPI(M) also expected to join. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from the Yatra. 

