Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:25 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ Campaign in MP
Catch all Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates here:
- Elections
- 1 min read
9: 25 IST, April 1st 2024
In another blow to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahakhe joined the BJP. Many of his supporters also jumped ship ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
8: 46 IST, April 1st 2024
National Vice President Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Shahid Siddiqui, resigned from the party.
Advertisement
8: 20 IST, April 1st 2024
Popular Odia filmstar and former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak joined BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.
8: 14 IST, April 1st 2024
At the election rally ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Minister and Udhampur constituency BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh says, "We are not competing with anyone. There is no one in our opposition. But it is people's enthusiasm that such a crowd gathers for PM Narendra Modi and the development... Every developmental work is done after 2014..."
Advertisement
8: 12 IST, April 1st 2024
With its bank accounts frozen by the central Income Tax department, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit on Sunday launched a "one note, one vote" campaign seeking donations to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:13 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.