×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ Campaign in MP

Catch all Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates here:

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP | Image: ANI/File
Big Setback for Congress in MP As Chhindwara Mayor Joins BJP
RLD Leader Shahid Siddiqui Quits Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Odia Filmstar And Former BJD MLA Akash Nayak Joins BJP
  • Listen to this article
9: 25 IST, April 1st 2024

In another blow to Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahakhe joined the BJP. Many of his supporters also jumped ship ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

8: 46 IST, April 1st 2024

National Vice President Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Shahid Siddiqui, resigned from the party.

Image
 

Advertisement
8: 20 IST, April 1st 2024

Popular Odia filmstar and former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak joined BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. 

8: 14 IST, April 1st 2024

At the election rally ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Minister and Udhampur constituency BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh says, "We are not competing with anyone. There is no one in our opposition. But it is people's enthusiasm that such a crowd gathers for PM Narendra Modi and the development... Every developmental work is done after 2014..."

Advertisement
8: 12 IST, April 1st 2024

With its bank accounts frozen by the central Income Tax department, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit on Sunday launched a "one note, one vote" campaign seeking donations to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

a few seconds ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

2 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

7 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

9 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

11 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

13 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

17 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

17 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

20 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

24 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

25 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi EV

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo