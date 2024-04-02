Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Preparations Underway Ahead of PM's Public Meeting in Uttarakhand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold coordination meeting with the BJP-JDS leaders to chalk out strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections today. Later in the day at 5:30 pm, the BJP leader will hold roadshow from Chikkamalur to Channapatna.
Uttarakhand: Preparations underway in Rudrapur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting today. Elections to the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official document. The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags, it stated.
The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh. In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively.
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP on Monday asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was now "officially" holding the post. Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying its Ramlila ground rally on Sunday was a "flop show" to "mislead" people on corruption issues.
