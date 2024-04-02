Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:01 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Niyat Sahi Toh Nateeje Bhi Sahi,' Says PM Modi in Uttarakhand
The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from political arena. Stay tuned!
2: 01 IST, April 2nd 2024
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Bengaluru said, "On one side, it is PM Modi. On the other side, it is Congress which has indulged in corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores."
1: 19 IST, April 2nd 2024
"We say 'Bhrashtachaar hatao'. But they say 'Bhrashtachaari ko bachao', "says PM Modi as he targets the Opposition during his public rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. "Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption," said PM Modi.
1: 05 IST, April 2nd 2024
“After staying out of power for just 10 years, they (Congress) have started talking about igniting fire in India. Will you punish such people? This time don't let them be in the field. Congress doesn't have faith in democracy now. Congress wants to push India towards anarchy and instability. In Karnataka, a Congress leader spoke about dividing the country into two parts. Shouldn't those who talk about dividing the country be punished? Instead of punishing him, the Congress gave their leader an election ticket,” said PM Modi.
1: 05 IST, April 2nd 2024
PM Modi during his public rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur says, "We have started a scheme to empower women - the 'Namo Drone Didi'. Under this scheme, drones worth lakhs of rupees are being given to our sisters and daughters helping them become drone pilots This will also benefit our daughters and sisters in Uttarakhand."
12: 54 IST, April 2nd 2024
"Niyat sahi toh nateeje bhi sahi," says PM Modi as he talks about the development of Uttarakhand and various government schemes which have benefitted the state, in Rudrapur.
12: 52 IST, April 2nd 2024
Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarpur (Bihar) Ajay Nishad resigned from the BJP after he was denied ticket for Lok Sabha elections 2024.
12: 26 IST, April 2nd 2024
12: 10 IST, April 2nd 2024
12: 04 IST, April 2nd 2024
Former Karnataka Deputy CM and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, miffed over ticket denial to son KE Kantesh, will travel to Delhi to meet BJP top leadership tomorrow.
11: 43 IST, April 2nd 2024
Miffed over ticket denial for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bihar BJP leader and incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur constituency Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership of the party.
The BJP leader on Tuesday changed his X bio and separated himself from being called ‘Modi Ka Pariwar.’ The disgruntled BJP MP will join the Congress today amid presence of top party leaders, revealed party sources.
11: 39 IST, April 2nd 2024
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a Karnataka visit to campaign for the party, held meeting with former CM BS Yediyurappa and discussed rebellion in the state unit over ticket distribution.
11: 36 IST, April 2nd 2024
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11: 36 IST, April 2nd 2024
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted, "As an NDA member, Pashupati Ji continuously did good work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our alliance will remain strong in the coming elections also and his party will fully support all the 40 NDA candidates in Bihar. It will also provide all possible support to ensure their victory."
9: 58 IST, April 2nd 2024
Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a mega roadshow in South West Nagpur today morning. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present. Nitin Gadkari is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur Constituency.
9: 57 IST, April 2nd 2024
Ahead of filing his nomination, BJP candidate from Meerut and veteran actor Arun Govil says, "It feels great. This is the beginning of a new inning for me...I am thrilled. But I am at peace, I see no problems anywhere...I also feel good that it is like homecoming, as I have been made the candidate from here...I will be able to do something for the people...Ram ji theek karenge sab."
9: 11 IST, April 2nd 2024
Boxer Vijendra Singh is likely to contest from the Mathura constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket, claimed party sources. The BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Hema Malini from the segment, which is represented by her.
8: 38 IST, April 2nd 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold coordination meeting with the BJP-JDS leaders to chalk out strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections today. Later in the day at 5:30 pm, the BJP leader will hold roadshow from Chikkamalur to Channapatna.
8: 31 IST, April 2nd 2024
Uttarakhand: Preparations underway in Rudrapur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting today. Elections to the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19.
8: 14 IST, April 2nd 2024
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official document. The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags, it stated.
7: 32 IST, April 2nd 2024
The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh. In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively.
7: 51 IST, April 2nd 2024
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP on Monday asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was now "officially" holding the post. Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying its Ramlila ground rally on Sunday was a "flop show" to "mislead" people on corruption issues.
