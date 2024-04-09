Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Later in the day, PM Modi will hold another rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, his second visit to the state in three days Following these, PM Modi will set for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, announced the state BJP chief K Annamalai.