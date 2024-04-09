×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Mega Rally in Pilibhit, Roadhshow in Tamil Nadu Today

Get all Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates here. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Ronit Singh
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Mega Rally in Pilibhit, Roadhshow in Tamil Nadu Today | Image: X- @narendramodi
Amit Shah to Address Rally in Assam's Lakhimpur Today
PM Modi to Address Mega Rallies in UP, MP Today
  • Listen to this article
8: 31 IST, April 9th 2024

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, on Tuesday.

8: 32 IST, April 9th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Later in the day, PM Modi will hold another rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, his second visit to the state in three days Following these, PM Modi will set for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, announced the state BJP chief K Annamalai.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa Wishes, Quotes

a minute ago
Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM vs Maidaan On Eid

a minute ago
Gurdwara FIRING

Gurdwara Chief Murder

2 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

Nifty, Sensex open

3 minutes ago
accident

Nainital Accident

3 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Talks About Big B

7 minutes ago
John Cena

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO RAW!

9 minutes ago
Education News

NEET UG 2024

10 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse

10 minutes ago
Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar's Explosive Statement

S Jaishankar Interview

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi having dinner with party colleagues in Shahdol, MP on Monday, April 8.

Shivraj's Dig At Rahul

32 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's red card

38 minutes ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Devara Update

38 minutes ago
Employee Caught By Manager On TV After Leaving Office Early

Manager Caught Employee

43 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star BO Collection

43 minutes ago
'Get Well Soon': Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant

Himanta Biswa Sarma

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rajpal Yadav To Return As Chota Pandit

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. 'Enough Snakes In Pakistan': EAM Jaishankar Dismisses Guardian Narrative

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Shane Watson delves into NEVER-HEARD-BEFORE anecdote about MS Dhoni

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. What kind of TRAINING is this? Pak cricket team going for T20 WC or WAR?

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Exclusive: EAM S Jaishankar on CAA For Tamils in Sri Lanka

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo