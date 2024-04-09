Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Mega Rally in Pilibhit, Roadshow in Tamil Nadu

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he violated election rules.

According to the BRS letter submitted to the EC, Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit violated election rules. The pasty said that at the Thukkuguda public meeting on March 6, he made "baseless references" to the telephone tapping case without providing any evidence, and demanded stringent action against him and his party.