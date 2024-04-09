Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:31 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Mega Rally in Pilibhit, Roadshow in Tamil Nadu
10: 31 IST, April 9th 2024
Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on a plea lodged by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
10: 16 IST, April 9th 2024
Election Commission of India has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy 100 more companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections. 55 companies of CRPF and 45 companies of Border Security forces are being deployed by the Home Ministry on the instruction of ECI. Officials have been directed to complete the deployment of an extra 100 companies of CAPF in West Bengal on or before the 15th April.
9: 38 IST, April 9th 2024
This protest came after a team of NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob in West Bengal during the arrest of two main suspects in a 2022 blast case. In response to this incident, TMC called for the removal of central agency heads, claiming their actions were politically motivated against opposition parties.
9: 38 IST, April 9th 2024
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he violated election rules.
According to the BRS letter submitted to the EC, Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit violated election rules. The pasty said that at the Thukkuguda public meeting on March 6, he made "baseless references" to the telephone tapping case without providing any evidence, and demanded stringent action against him and his party.
8: 31 IST, April 9th 2024
Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, on Tuesday.
8: 32 IST, April 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Later in the day, PM Modi will hold another rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, his second visit to the state in three days Following these, PM Modi will set for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, announced the state BJP chief K Annamalai.
Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:33 IST