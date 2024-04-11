LIVE-BLOG
Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:40 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP's Poll Campaign in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today
- Elections
Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP's Poll Campaign in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today | Image: PTI
8: 40 IST, April 11th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Thursday, with plans to address three rallies in support of BJP candidates and partake in various other programs, according to sources.
8: 19 IST, April 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh at 12 noon. Later in the day, he will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Karauli at 3:30 PM.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:23 IST
