Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' Slogan Echoes In PM Modi's Rishikesh Rally

On his resignation from AAP, Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand says "...I want to make it clear that I have not come here fearing ED...The ED raid at my residence was only to find the money trail of the liquor scam...ED had said in its statement that not even a rupee of corruption has taken place in this case... If I had continued to believe in this politics of lies, I would still be where I was...Yesterday Saurabh Bhardwaj said, Dalit, poor, weak...Are all Dalits weak and poor?...I will not tolerate the insult of Dalits..."



