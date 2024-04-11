Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:00 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' Slogan Echoes In PM Modi's Rishikesh Rally
1: 59 IST, April 11th 2024
Punjab | Election Commission of India has served a notice to Shiromani Akal Dal for the alleged use of a child in the political party's rally 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' held in Raikot on 6th April.
1: 25 IST, April 11th 2024
On his resignation from AAP, Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand says "...I want to make it clear that I have not come here fearing ED...The ED raid at my residence was only to find the money trail of the liquor scam...ED had said in its statement that not even a rupee of corruption has taken place in this case... If I had continued to believe in this politics of lies, I would still be where I was...Yesterday Saurabh Bhardwaj said, Dalit, poor, weak...Are all Dalits weak and poor?...I will not tolerate the insult of Dalits..."
12: 48 IST, April 11th 2024
"We are continuously increasing rail, road and air connectivity in Uttarakhand. Work is underway on Rishikesh -Karanprayag railway line. Distance between Delhi to Dehradun is also reducing. Border villages which were called 'last villages' under Congress, are now being developed under BJP govt. Air services have started for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. 900 km long highway is also being built to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath."
12: 34 IST, April 11th 2024
Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, PM Modi says, "Today, there is a strong government in the country. Under this 'mazboot Modi sarkar, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai'. Whenever we have had a weak government in the country our enemies have taken advantage."
12: 23 IST, April 11th 2024
The BJP released 11th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Vinod Kumar Bind from the Bhadohi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
12: 20 IST, April 11th 2024
11: 54 IST, April 11th 2024
On Samajwadi Party's manifesto, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "It's like a joke before the people, whether they'll open their account in the state or not, even this thing is doubtful and they are issuing manifesto. It is just to get space in newspapers and media in elections. They are just a state party and in the state too, they haven't got more than 5 MPs, whether they contested in alliance or on themselves, and it seems like a joke if they talk about forming govt at Centre..."
11: 54 IST, April 11th 2024
BSP leader Malook Nagar took an exit from the BSP after he was denied ticket from Bijnore Lok Sabha seat.
9: 50 IST, April 11th 2024
Shillong: The Election Commission today issued show cause notices to Voice of the People Party (VPP) for disrupting an election campaign and for using social media to create fake news against the candidate of the National People Party (NPP).
9: 23 IST, April 11th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Manipur on April 14 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, state BJP officials announced on Wednesday.
9: 20 IST, April 11th 2024
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, who is the party's official candidate from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday announced that his son Aditya Yadav will be contesting from this seat in his place on demand of people.
8: 40 IST, April 11th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Thursday, with plans to address three rallies in support of BJP candidates and partake in various other programs, according to sources.
8: 19 IST, April 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh at 12 noon. Later in the day, he will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Karauli at 3:30 PM.
