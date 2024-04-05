×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Vote From Home' in Rajasthan for 1st Phase Begins Today

Catch all Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates here:

Reported by: Digital Desk
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today
Development And Good Governance Are Two Agendas of Modi Govt: Meghwal
Poll Panel Notice To Naidu Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Jagan Reddy
Bengal Guv Recommends Removal of State Education Minister for Poll Code Violation
  • Listen to this article
9: 06 IST, April 5th 2024

Bikaner, Rajasthan: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Development and good governance are the two agendas of ours. PM Modi's work has reached the ground based on what we are going into this election... We see everything with positivity, we are not the party which do negative politics. We correct things that have been done wrong and we forget the things of the past...The party is united and will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan."

8: 53 IST, April 5th 2024

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief was issued notice on Thursday for purportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his campaign speeches on March 31 by allegedly referring to CM Jagan as "Monster," "Animal," "Thief," and various other offensive terms.

8: 31 IST, April 5th 2024

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recommended removal of state education minister Bratya Basu for alleged violation of model code of conduct. 

This action is taken in view of a political meeting which was held at Gaur Bongo University on March 30 in presence of the minister which the office of the Governor feels is a violation of the model code of conduct.

8: 00 IST, April 5th 2024

‘Vote from Home’ facility for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan is set to start from today with over 58,000 voters in Rajasthan opting for home voting of which 35,542 people have registered for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, state's chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said last week.


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

