Updated April 5th, 2024 at 13:54 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'BJP Does What It Says,' PM Modi Addresses Mega Rally in Rajasthan
Catch all Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates here:
- Elections
- 5 min read
1: 54 IST, April 5th 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The country has changed in 10 years, a new India is being seen. India's respect in the world has increased... borders have been secured, terrorism and Naxalism have ended... a new investment environment has been created..."
1: 52 IST, April 5th 2024
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "BJP's guarantee is zero. BJP has won for two years, MLA has won, MP has won from North Bengal. They stopped taking tea leaves from about 10 lakh tea garden workers. Our government supported those people and I said, we will take tea leaves from you, we helped 10 lakh labourers..."
Advertisement
1: 05 IST, April 5th 2024
Churu, Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi says, "BJP definitely does what it says. Unlike other parties, BJP does not just release a manifesto, we come up with 'Sankalp Patra'. Most of the resolutions we mentioned in 2019's Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled..."
1: 01 IST, April 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Advertisement
12: 48 IST, April 5th 2024
“We worked honestly. When a big crisis like COVID came, the world started thinking that India would be ruined and it would also ruin the world. But in this crisis, we Indians made our country the 5th largest economy in the world,” said PM Modi.
12: 43 IST, April 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing a SVEEP conference at the Nirvachan Bhawan in New Delhi, “If we look at 2019, our (voter turnout) percentage was around 67 per cent. So, that means 33 per cent people are still missing. We are attempting that through cooperation and various strategies, we reach out to the voters in a targeted fashion.”
Advertisement
12: 39 IST, April 5th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He said, "The entire Rajasthan is saying 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'..."
11: 50 IST, April 5th 2024
Congress Party in its manifesto says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. The party also promised of giving legal guarantee for MSP.
Advertisement
11: 19 IST, April 5th 2024
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders arrived at AICC headquarters in Delhi. Congress Party will release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today.
11: 16 IST, April 5th 2024
Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Whoever contests from the opposition, I think the BJP's win in Purnea is sure, everyone is with PM Modi & NDA... People in the INDI alliance aren't giving any value to Congress due to its falling stature..."
Advertisement
10: 33 IST, April 5th 2024
While speaking at the election campaign of Union Minister and BJP candidate from Attingal constituency, V Muraleedharan, EAM and BJP leader S Jaishankar said, "... V Muraleedharan and I have worked very closely in the last five years. I want to say three things today. Firstly, he is a very people-centric person... Secondly, he is the person who is directly responsible for improving passport services in the country. Thirdly, he is known in the Gulf as the representative of PM Modi. It's because of him that relations with the Gulf, particularly UAE have become so much better. We want him back in the parliament as the voice of Kerala."
9: 45 IST, April 5th 2024
Congress Party to release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at AICC headquarters in Delhi today.
Advertisement
9: 06 IST, April 5th 2024
Bikaner, Rajasthan: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Development and good governance are the two agendas of ours. PM Modi's work has reached the ground based on what we are going into this election... We see everything with positivity, we are not the party which do negative politics. We correct things that have been done wrong and we forget the things of the past...The party is united and will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan."
8: 53 IST, April 5th 2024
The Election Commission has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The TDP chief was issued notice on Thursday for purportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his campaign speeches on March 31 by allegedly referring to CM Jagan as "Monster," "Animal," "Thief," and various other offensive terms.
Advertisement
8: 31 IST, April 5th 2024
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose recommended removal of state education minister Bratya Basu for alleged violation of model code of conduct.
This action is taken in view of a political meeting which was held at Gaur Bongo University on March 30 in presence of the minister which the office of the Governor feels is a violation of the model code of conduct.
8: 00 IST, April 5th 2024
‘Vote from Home’ facility for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan is set to start from today with over 58,000 voters in Rajasthan opting for home voting of which 35,542 people have registered for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, state's chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said last week.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:01 IST