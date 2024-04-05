Bikaner, Rajasthan: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Development and good governance are the two agendas of ours. PM Modi's work has reached the ground based on what we are going into this election... We see everything with positivity, we are not the party which do negative politics. We correct things that have been done wrong and we forget the things of the past...The party is united and will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan."