Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:47 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Releases Star Campaigners List For Tripura
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stay tuned!
- Elections
- 2 min read
9: 45 IST, April 6th 2024
Congress released a list of 40-star Tripura campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners.
9: 21 IST, April 6th 2024
The AAP has alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes from the authorities concerned were denied with abusive language in the reply. Taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe. Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had sought permission for two poll programmes on April 7.
8: 34 IST, April 6th 2024
Pinning their sights on 13 Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. The saffron party has given the ticket to sitting MLA Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and his nomination was accepted after scrutiny on Friday. Ghaziabad will go to polls on April 26, in the second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
8: 36 IST, April 6th 2024
Nominations of 60 per cent candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Ghaziabad and almost 56 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar were rejected after their scrutiny on Friday, according to local officials. In Ghaziabad, 35 candidates had filed their nominations and of those applications of 14 candidates were approved, the district's election office said in a statement.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 08:31 IST
