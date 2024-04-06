The AAP has alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes from the authorities concerned were denied with abusive language in the reply. Taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe. Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had sought permission for two poll programmes on April 7.