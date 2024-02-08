Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Chief Kharge to Attend Party Meeting on Jan 10 in Delhi

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has expressed his opinion on Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra. "The way they (Congress) have lost three states, the way Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have no confidence in him (Rahul Gandhi) and are proposing Mallikarjun Kharge's name, and the way Congress is slowly losing itself to the INDI alliance, this is surely a yatra for relaunching and rebranding Rahul Gandhi and re-positioning the Congress party…KC Tyagi says an 'INDI Nyay Yatra' should have been carried out.… In my opinion, 'INDI Jodo Yatra' is the need of the hour seeing the differences in the INDI Alliance," he said.