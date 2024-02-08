Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:01 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Chief Kharge to Attend Party Meeting on Jan 10 in Delhi
Catch all the live updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at RepublicWorld.com
- Elections
- 3 min read
8: 01 IST, January 9th 2024
Shiv Sena to contest on 15 seats , NCP and Congress on 14 seats each , Vanchit Agadi Party to be given 2 seats.
3: 43 IST, January 9th 2024
Congress leaders were scheduled to meet their Maharashtra allies in Delhi today for seat-sharing negotiations in the Opposition's INDI Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. The meeting after former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena party declared they will contest 23 seats in Maharashtra.
Advertisement
2: 04 IST, January 9th 2024
As part of the strategy for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP is planning an outreach programme for women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in a programme of the BJP Mahila Morcha.
1: 41 IST, January 9th 2024
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has expressed his opinion on Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra. "The way they (Congress) have lost three states, the way Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have no confidence in him (Rahul Gandhi) and are proposing Mallikarjun Kharge's name, and the way Congress is slowly losing itself to the INDI alliance, this is surely a yatra for relaunching and rebranding Rahul Gandhi and re-positioning the Congress party…KC Tyagi says an 'INDI Nyay Yatra' should have been carried out.… In my opinion, 'INDI Jodo Yatra' is the need of the hour seeing the differences in the INDI Alliance," he said.
Advertisement
1: 21 IST, January 9th 2024
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his view on the Bharat Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress. “Rahul Gandhi is not taken seriously in our country…he will make all sorts of comments in the yatra that'll entertain everyone and at the same time, ridicule the Congress party,” he said.
1: 14 IST, January 9th 2024
Cracks have widened in the INDI Alliance, as no agreement has been reached on seat-sharing amongst the member parties for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Advertisement
1: 10 IST, January 9th 2024
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit gathered at Raj Bhavan to meet governor on the farmer suicides situation in the state.
12: 55 IST, January 9th 2024
The call for 3 deputy chief ministers in Karnataka gets louder, even as it is evident that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's faction is targeting the current Deputy Chief Ninister DK Shivakumar. At a dinner meet at a private hotel, The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the party's ministers to leave the decision on 3 Dy CMs to the party high command.
Advertisement
12: 26 IST, January 9th 2024
The Congress and the AAP on January 8 held the first round of discussions on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as part of the INDI Alliance. However, a decision couldn't be reached.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.