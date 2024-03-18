×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Mega South Push, PM Modi To Campaign in 3 Southern States Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: A day after delivering a strong speech in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district and pressing for 'vote to BJP' among voters, PM Modi will address three key events in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Get all Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates here:

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Image: PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: RJD-Congress key meeting in Delhi today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Campaign in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today
8: 22 IST, March 18th 2024

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, partners in opposition's INDI bloc, is set to hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Party sources have revealed that RJD has been claiming itself to be a big brother in Bihar and said that it will fight on 28-30 seats. Whereas, it is ready to give 7-9 seats to Congress and three to left parties.

8: 20 IST, March 18th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lead BJP's campaign in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Check the PM’s schedule:

  • 11:30 AM: PM Modi will address public meeting at Telangana’s Jagtial.
  • 3:15 PM: PM Modi will visit Karnataka’s Shivamogga, where he will also hold a public meeting.
  • 4:45 PM: The prime minister will visit Tamil Nadu for the fifth time this year. He will be holding a road show in Coimbatore. Police had initially denied permission for it citing law and order situation, however, a court directed them to permit the roadshow and imposed a few conditions.
  • Night Stay: The prime minister will be halting at Coimbatore’s Circuit House for the night.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

