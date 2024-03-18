The Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, partners in opposition's INDI bloc, is set to hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources have revealed that RJD has been claiming itself to be a big brother in Bihar and said that it will fight on 28-30 seats. Whereas, it is ready to give 7-9 seats to Congress and three to left parties.