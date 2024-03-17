Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, posters and banners of political parties were seen being removed in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Following this announcement, workers have started removing wall posters of political parties from public and private properties. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed. According to the workers, this process will be completed in two days.

However, statues of leaders have been left uncovered.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed posters of political parties being removed in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh

What is Model Code of Conduct or MCC?

Model Code of Conduct or MCC is a set of policies to regulate the campaigning of political parties and candidates during elections. Its main objective is to conduct 'free and fair' elections by monitoring all activities that could affect voters or disrupt the poll process.

Here's what MCC states this year:

The ruling government is prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises after the elections are announced, under the provisions of the MOC.

Centre also can't lay foundation stones or initiate projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants.

Promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not permitted during this period.

Ad-hoc appointments in government or Public Undertakings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are prohibited.

With the announcement of the Lok Sabah election schedule, ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the elections are announced.

After the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, official visits shall not be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, the ECI guidelines say.

Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.