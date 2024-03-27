×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Navneet Rana
Independent MP Navneet Rana get BJP ticket from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha constituency | Image:PTI
BJP Releases 7th List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its seventh list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seventh list of the BJP features MP Navneet Rana from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra. She hit the headlines in April 2022, when she was attacked by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA when she had decided to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the chief minister's residence Matoshree. 

Notably, in April 2022, the Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against Navneet Rana after she and her husband were arrested on the allegations of attempting to create rift between different groups over their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. Navneet Rana is the sitting MP from Amravati. In 2019, she bagged the seat as an Independent candidate by defeating Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul.

In 2014 General Elections, Navneet Rana contested unsuccessfully on Congress' ticket.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in alliance with Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The voting in Maharashtra for the 48 Lok Sabha seats will be carried out in 5 phases.
 

Apart from Navneet Rana, the BJP has fielded Govind Karjol from Karnataka's Chitradurga (SC) seat. 

In Karnataka, the BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). As per the arrangement, the JD(S) will be contesting in three seats, which includes Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, while the BJP will be contesting on 25 seats. The voting for the Lok Sabha elections will take place in two phases and counting of vote will take place on June 4.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

