New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday announced seat-sharing details amongst the allies– Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)– in Bihar. According to the agreement, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 16 and 17 seats respectively while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest 5 seats. Hajipur Lok Sabha seat given to Chirag Paswan's party in NDA seat-sharing deal for Bihar, said BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde.



