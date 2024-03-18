×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA Seals Seat-Sharing Pact In Bihar; BJP To Contest On 17, JDU 16, LJP 5

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 16 and 17 seats respectively.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi
Nitish Kumar alleged that PM Modi had got the Modh Ghanchis included because of an obsession with electoral gains. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday announced seat-sharing details amongst the allies– Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)– in Bihar. According to the agreement, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 16 and 17 seats respectively while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest 5 seats. Hajipur Lok Sabha seat given to Chirag Paswan's party in NDA seat-sharing deal for Bihar, said BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde.

 


 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

