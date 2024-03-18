×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP and NC At Loggerheads Over Seat-Sharing in Kashmir

The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on three out of five constituencies.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: With the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – just around the corner, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP believed to have declared that the party will be contesting on three out of five constituencies, Republic has learnt. 

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir was allotted a total of five Parliamentary Seats while the UT of Ladakh was allotted one Parliamentary seat. PM Modi-led government at the Centre, through a notification issued on 9 August, 2019, had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India and promulgated the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Consequently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would go for elections the very first time since its inception.

Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had announced that J&K will not be holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, stating that the assembly elections will be held after the Lok Sabha polls.  

Reacting to the EC announcement, NC president Farooq Abdullah had told news agency PTI that the Modi government was pushing for "one nation, one election", and that this was an opportunity for the saffron party. "If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy," Abdullah had said.

Noteworthily, Jammu and Kashmir – under the President's Rule – has not conducted Assembly Elections for about six years. However, in alignment with an earlier Supreme Court order, J&K is expected to hold the polls by September 30.

 

 

 

 


 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

