Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: All You Need to Know | Image:PTI

New Delhi: As India enters the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 89 seats across 13 states will be holding elections on Friday (April 26). States going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

Voting for the second phase will start at 7 am and will end at 5 pm on April 26.

In the first phase, 102 constituencies went to the polls.

In phase 1 the voter turnout was approximately 65.5 per cent and the Election Commission labelling it as a 'high' turnout. Bihar was placed last on the list of states with high turnout.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) schedule, phase three is set for May 7, the fourth for May 13, the fifth phase for May 20, the the sixth and final phase for May 25 and June 1 respectively. Final vote counting will take place on June 4.

Here's all you need to know for Lok Sabha elections' phase 2:

1. Assam

Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

2. Bihar

Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

3. Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

5. Karnataka

Udupi, Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina, Kannada, Chitradurga. Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore, Rural Bangalore, North Bangalore, Central Bangalore, South Chikballapur Kolar

6. Kerala

Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Madhya Pradesh

Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

8. Maharashtra

Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

9. Manipur

Outer Manipur

10. Rajasthan

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran,

11. Tripura

Tripura East

12. Uttar Pradesh

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

13. West Bengal

Darjeeling Raiganj Balurghat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Polls Phase 2: List of key constituencies and key candidates

Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (INC)

Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (INC)

Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)

Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)

Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (INC)

Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (IND)