Updated April 24th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 2: Voting in 13 States on April 26. Know Key Constituencies, Candidates

Voting for the second phase will start at 7 am and will end at 5 pm on April 26. Here's all you need to know:

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: As India enters the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 89 seats across 13 states will be holding elections on Friday (April 26). States going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

In the first phase, 102 constituencies went to the polls.  

In phase 1 the voter turnout was approximately 65.5 per cent and the Election Commission labelling it as a 'high' turnout. Bihar was placed last on the list of states with high turnout.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) schedule, phase three is set for May 7, the fourth for May 13, the fifth phase for May 20, the the sixth and final phase for May 25 and June 1 respectively. Final vote counting will take place on June 4.

Here's all you need to know for Lok Sabha elections' phase 2:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constituencies

1. Assam 
Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

2. Bihar 
Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

3. Chhattisgarh 
Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir 
Jammu

5. Karnataka 
Udupi, Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina, Kannada, Chitradurga. Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore, Rural Bangalore, North Bangalore, Central Bangalore, South Chikballapur Kolar

6. Kerala
Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Madhya Pradesh 
Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

8. Maharashtra
Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

9. Manipur 
Outer Manipur

10. Rajasthan 
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran,

11. Tripura 
Tripura East

12. Uttar Pradesh 
Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

13. West Bengal 
Darjeeling Raiganj Balurghat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Polls Phase 2: List of key constituencies and key candidates

Wayanad - Kerala: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) vs Shashi Tharoor (INC)

Alappuzha - Kerala: K.C Venugopal (INC)

Balurghat - West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Udaipur - Rajasthan: Tarachand Meena (Congress)

Bhilwara - Rajasthan: C.P. Joshi (Congress)

Jalore - Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

Kota - Rajasthan: Om Birla (BJP) vs Prahlad Gunjal (INC)

Jodhpur - Rajasthan: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Purnia - Bihar: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (IND)

Published April 24th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024