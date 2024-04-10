Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, a significant disparity in the financial backgrounds of candidates has come to light. According to recent data from the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), a private election monitoring group, one out of every three candidates is a crorepati, while others have declared zero assets.

Candidates with zero assets

S. No Name Party Constituency Movable Assets (in ₹) Immovable Assets (in ₹) Total Assets (in ₹) 1 Arvind Shivaji Tandekar IND Ramtec (SC) 0 0 0 2 Kivinsuka Virendra Suryavanshi Desh Janhit Party Nagpur 0 0 0 3 Devendran R IND Chennai South 0 0 0 4 Vijayan K All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Arakkonam 0 0 0 5 Pp Jayaprakash IND Vellore 0 0 0 6 Albert Francis Xavier S IND Krishnagiri 0 0 0 7 Sathiyaraj. N IND Villupuram (SC) 0 0 0 8 Gunasekaran. K IND Villupuram (SC) 0 0 0 9 R. Anbin Amudhan IND Tiruchirappalli 0 0 0 10 Suresh IND Tirunelveli 0 0 0

Candidates with the lowest assets

S. No Name Party Constituency Movable Assets (in ₹) Immovable Assets (in ₹) Total Assets (in ₹) 1 Ponraj K IND Thoothukkudi 320 0 320 2 Kartik Gendlalji Doke IND Ramtek (SC) 500 0 500 3 Suriyamuthu IND Chennai North 500 0 500 4 G Dhamodharan IND Arani 1000 0 1000 5 J. Sebastin SUCI C Chennai North 1500 0 1500 6 S Sathish Kumar IND Puducherry 2000 0 2000 7 Suresh K IND Dindigul 2000 0 2000 8 Palanisamy K IND Dindigul 2000 0 2000 9 P. Govindarasu IND Tiruchirappalli 2000 0 2000 10 Krishnan S IND Thoothukkudi 3500 0 3500

In the upcoming first phase of elections, a total of 450 crorepati candidates are vying for seats. Among the major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 69 crorepati candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each.

AIADMK candidates boast the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, closely followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore. This data underscores the substantial financial stakes involved in India's electoral landscape, reflecting the diverse economic backgrounds of candidates across different parties.



