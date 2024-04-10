×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase I: From Zero to Lowest - Candidates With Minimal Assets

One out of every three candidates is a crorepati, while others have declared zero assets.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP
LS Polls Phase I: From Zero to Lowest - Candidates With Minimal Assets | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, a significant disparity in the financial backgrounds of candidates has come to light. According to recent data from the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), a private election monitoring group, one out of every three candidates is a crorepati, while others have declared zero assets.   

Candidates with zero assets    

S. NoNamePartyConstituencyMovable Assets (in ₹)Immovable Assets (in ₹)Total Assets (in ₹)
1Arvind Shivaji TandekarINDRamtec (SC)000
2Kivinsuka Virendra SuryavanshiDesh Janhit PartyNagpur000
3Devendran RINDChennai South000
4Vijayan KAll India Jananayaka Makkal KazhagamArakkonam000
5Pp JayaprakashINDVellore000
6Albert Francis Xavier SINDKrishnagiri000
7Sathiyaraj. NINDVillupuram (SC)000
8Gunasekaran. KINDVillupuram (SC)000
9R. Anbin AmudhanINDTiruchirappalli000
10SureshINDTirunelveli000

Candidates with the lowest assets 

S. NoNamePartyConstituencyMovable Assets (in ₹)Immovable Assets (in ₹)Total Assets (in ₹)
1Ponraj KINDThoothukkudi3200320
2Kartik Gendlalji DokeINDRamtek (SC)5000500
3SuriyamuthuINDChennai North5000500
4G DhamodharanINDArani100001000
5J. SebastinSUCI CChennai North150001500
6S Sathish KumarINDPuducherry200002000
7Suresh KINDDindigul200002000
8Palanisamy KINDDindigul200002000
9P. GovindarasuINDTiruchirappalli200002000
10Krishnan SINDThoothukkudi350003500

In the upcoming first phase of elections, a total of 450 crorepati candidates are vying for seats. Among the major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 69 crorepati candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each.

Advertisement

AIADMK candidates boast the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, closely followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore. This data underscores the substantial financial stakes involved in India's electoral landscape, reflecting the diverse economic backgrounds of candidates across different parties.


 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

a minute ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

3 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

4 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

7 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

9 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

10 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

11 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

13 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

14 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

15 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

16 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

16 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

17 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

18 minutes ago
student

news

21 minutes ago
Mercedes Benz displays 3 SUVs at Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes Q1 sales

21 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Loosing Weight

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo