Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase I: From Zero to Lowest - Candidates With Minimal Assets
One out of every three candidates is a crorepati, while others have declared zero assets.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, a significant disparity in the financial backgrounds of candidates has come to light. According to recent data from the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), a private election monitoring group, one out of every three candidates is a crorepati, while others have declared zero assets.
Candidates with zero assets
|S. No
|Name
|Party
|Constituency
|Movable Assets (in ₹)
|Immovable Assets (in ₹)
|Total Assets (in ₹)
|1
|Arvind Shivaji Tandekar
|IND
|Ramtec (SC)
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kivinsuka Virendra Suryavanshi
|Desh Janhit Party
|Nagpur
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Devendran R
|IND
|Chennai South
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Vijayan K
|All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam
|Arakkonam
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Pp Jayaprakash
|IND
|Vellore
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Albert Francis Xavier S
|IND
|Krishnagiri
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Sathiyaraj. N
|IND
|Villupuram (SC)
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Gunasekaran. K
|IND
|Villupuram (SC)
|0
|0
|0
|9
|R. Anbin Amudhan
|IND
|Tiruchirappalli
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Suresh
|IND
|Tirunelveli
|0
|0
|0
Candidates with the lowest assets
|S. No
|Name
|Party
|Constituency
|Movable Assets (in ₹)
|Immovable Assets (in ₹)
|Total Assets (in ₹)
|1
|Ponraj K
|IND
|Thoothukkudi
|320
|0
|320
|2
|Kartik Gendlalji Doke
|IND
|Ramtek (SC)
|500
|0
|500
|3
|Suriyamuthu
|IND
|Chennai North
|500
|0
|500
|4
|G Dhamodharan
|IND
|Arani
|1000
|0
|1000
|5
|J. Sebastin
|SUCI C
|Chennai North
|1500
|0
|1500
|6
|S Sathish Kumar
|IND
|Puducherry
|2000
|0
|2000
|7
|Suresh K
|IND
|Dindigul
|2000
|0
|2000
|8
|Palanisamy K
|IND
|Dindigul
|2000
|0
|2000
|9
|P. Govindarasu
|IND
|Tiruchirappalli
|2000
|0
|2000
|10
|Krishnan S
|IND
|Thoothukkudi
|3500
|0
|3500
In the upcoming first phase of elections, a total of 450 crorepati candidates are vying for seats. Among the major parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 69 crorepati candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each.
AIADMK candidates boast the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, closely followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore. This data underscores the substantial financial stakes involved in India's electoral landscape, reflecting the diverse economic backgrounds of candidates across different parties.
