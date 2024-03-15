×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Declares 6 Candidates From UP, Gives 1 Seat to TMC

Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut) are among 6 candidates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Samajwadi Party
SP President Akhilesh Yadav. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The six candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras) and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party said on X.

The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

