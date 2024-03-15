Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Declares 6 Candidates From UP, Gives 1 Seat to TMC
Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut) are among 6 candidates.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
SP President Akhilesh Yadav. | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The six candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras) and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party said on X.
Advertisement
The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.
Advertisement
Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.