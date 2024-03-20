Advertisement

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared candidates for six seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. While Ziaur Rahman Burk will contest on SP ticket from Sambhal, Manoj Chaudhary will be the party candidate from Baghpat. The list released by the SP said Rahul Awana will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar will be the party candidate from Pilibhit and Rajeev Rai from Ghosi.Rajendra S Bind will contest on an SP ticket from Mirzapur, it said.

UP, which sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament, will see voting in all the phases. Earlier, the SP had declared sitting Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Burk as its candidate, who died in the last week of February. Ziaur Rahman Burk is his grandson and is SP MLA from Kundarki seat of Sambhal.

The SP has replaced the previously announced Mahendra Nagar as its candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar. it has now replaced him with Awana.

This is the sixth list of nominees of the party for the seven-phase parliamentary elections. With this list, the total number of candidates declared by the SP stands at 47.

It has given the Bhadohi seat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The SP has left 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Congress after both the INDIA bloc members announced their electoral tie-up on February 21.

The 17 seats on which the Congress will contest in UP include Raebareli and Amethi, once considered the pocket boroughs of the party, and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.