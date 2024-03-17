×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to Last for 44 Days, 2nd Longest in 73 Years | 10 Points

Following the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct immediately came into effect across the country on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Election
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin on April 19 and will extend till June 1. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024 which will span 44 days, the second-longest in history after 1951. The nationwide polling will be held in seven phases, starting June 19 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.  

Following the announcement of dates, the model code of conduct immediately came into effect across the country on Saturday. The assembly elections in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - will coincide with the Lok Sabha poll. Constituent assembly segments will cast their votes on the same day as the parliamentary constituency.

Elections 2024: Top 10 Points

  1.  Voting for the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin on April 19 and will extend till June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
  2. The electoral battle for 18th Lok Sabha will span an impressive 44 days, the second-longest in history since 1951.
  3. The voting will be held in seven phases, with states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh witnessing polling across all seven phases.
  4. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls, with constituent assembly segments casting their votes simultaneously with the parliamentary constituencies.
  5. Election Commission of India chief has said that polling for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will take place after the Lok Sabha elections.
  6. A number of electorate stands at nearly 96.8 crore. A total of 10.5 lakh polling stations will be established nationwide.
  7. The voters comprises 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females. The number of women voters are higher than men in twelve states and union territories. 
  8. Moreover, there are 21.5 crore electorate in the 18-29 age group, including 1.8 crore voters aged 18-19 years. The Election Commission also expressed concerns about the potential resurgence of illegal cash in poll funding following the abolition of electoral bonds.
  9.  The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar appealed to voters to cross the 67% voter turnout-mark recorded in the 2019 elections.
  10.  Each district will have a 24x7 integrated control room, overseen by a senior officer tasked with monitoring real-time feeds from various sources, including TV, social media, webcasting, the 1950 voter helpline, grievances portal, and the cVIGIL app.
     
Published March 17th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

