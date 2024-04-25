Lok Sabha Elections: 5 Things to Watch Out For in 2nd Phase of Polling

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The second phase of polling across 89 constituencies in 13 states and union territories, is scheduled to commence at 7 AM on April 26. Following the first phase held last Friday, which covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories and saw a voter turnout of approximately 65.5 per cent, attention now shifts to the next phase.

As Phase 2 of the elections approaches, it encompasses a diverse array of regions, from Assam to West Bengal. Here are five key things to watch for during this crucial phase of the democratic process:-

89 Seats to Vote: Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. Key Candidates in Fray: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil (Meerut) are among the key candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls with BJP's Hema Malini (Mathura), Om Birla (Kota) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies. Key constituencies: Wayanad - Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs K Surendran (BJP); Bangalore South - Tejasvi Surya (BJP) vs Sowmya Reddy (Congress); Thiruvananthapuram - Shashi Tharoor (Congress) vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP); Kota - Om Birla vs Prahlad Gunjal (Congress); Mathura: Hema Malini (BJP) Vs Mukesh Dhangar (Congress) NDA won 56 of 89 seats in 2019: In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of these 89 seats and the UPA 24. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise. After Friday's phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura. In the first phase on April 19, polling was completed in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). Polling time extended/rescheduled: Polling is scheduled from 7 am in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union territories in this phase. However, keeping in mind the heatwave, the EC has extended polling time in several polling stations of four constituencies in Bihar. Besides, polling for the Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to the third phase due to the death of a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Voters include 8.08 crore male, 7.8 crore female and 5,929 third gender electors. As many as 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes. Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. Polling stations in all states and UTs, except Bihar and Kerala, have less than 1,000 average electors. In Bihar, the average number of voters per polling station is is 1,008, while it is 1,102 in Kerala.