Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: 309 Nominations Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

In Tamil Nadu, at least 309 nomination papers filed by the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, were rejected during scrutiny.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai: In Tamil Nadu, at least 309 nomination papers filed by the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, were rejected during scrutiny by the returning officers on Thursday. The election commission’s website confirmed the reports regarding rejection of around 309 papers during scrutiny, for the single-phase voting for the general election in Tamil Nadu, which will take place on April 19.

A total of 1,741 candidates including 238 women had filed their papers seeking to contest from 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. About 309 papers were rejected, the election commission's website said.

March 30 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK urged the election commission officials to reject the candidature of BJP state chief K Annamalai for filing his papers in court fee stamp paper instead of the judicial stamp paper for the Coimbatore seat.

The ruling DMK also sought the dismissal of Annamalai's candidacy alleging that he had undermined his assets in his affidavit.

With regard to the Vilavancode assembly by-election, the returning officers rejected the candidacy of 8 out of 22 people who filed their papers. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

