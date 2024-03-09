Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:31 IST
Another Blow For Congress, Gehlot's Trusted Aides Lalchand Kataria, Rajender Yadav Set to Join BJP
According to our sources, other trusted aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship.
After MP, Congress looks at mass defection in Rajasthan | Image:ANI
New Delhi: In another huge jolt to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Rajasthan ministers close to Ashok Gehlot, including Lalchand Kataria and Rajender Singh Yadav among others, are likely to join BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday. According to our sources, other key aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship.
