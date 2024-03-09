×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Another Blow For Congress, Gehlot's Trusted Aides Lalchand Kataria, Rajender Yadav Set to Join BJP

According to our sources, other trusted aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
After MP, Congress looks at mass defection in Rajasthan | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

New Delhi: In another huge jolt to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Rajasthan ministers close to Ashok Gehlot, including Lalchand Kataria and Rajender Singh Yadav among others, are likely to join BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday. According to our sources, other key aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    16 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo