New Delhi: In another huge jolt to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Rajasthan ministers close to Ashok Gehlot, including Lalchand Kataria and Rajender Singh Yadav among others, are likely to join BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday. According to our sources, other key aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship.