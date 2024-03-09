Advertisement

New Delhi: In another huge jolt to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Rajasthan ministers close to Ashok Gehlot, including Lalchand Kataria and Rajender Singh Yadav among others, are likely to join BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday. According to our sources, other key aides of Gehlot like Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal and Alok Beniwal are also expected to jump ship. In another big blow to the Grand Old Party in Madhya Pradesh, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, along with his aides, dumped Congress to join BJP in Bhopal.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the top brass of the Congress and RJD always worked for the interest of their families but did not do anything for the poor.

Addressing a rally of the BJP OBC Morcha in Patna's Paliganj area, he said that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP who can do good for the poor.

"The top brass of the Congress have always taken care of their families. In the name of backward people, Lalu-ji also lived his entire life for his family. Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, while Lalu-ji's aim is to make his son the chief minister," he claimed.

"If anyone can do good for the poor then it's only Narendra Modi and the BJP," he added.

Shah said the government will soon form a committee and will take strict action against those who have grabbed the land of the poor.



(With inputs from PTI)