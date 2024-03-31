×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

BJP Files Complaint with EC Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for Violating MCC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commissioner (EC) against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader
BJP Files Complaint with EC Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commissioner (EC) against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

According to sources, DK Shivakumar violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:22 IST

