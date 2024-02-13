English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP J&K Unit Initiates Internal Deliberations to Finalise Candidates

The party high command is expected to seek candidate recommendations from the Jammu and Kashmir Unit by the last week of February.

Gursimran Singh
Lok Sabha Elections: BJP J&K Unit Initiates Internal Deliberations to Finalise Candidates
File photo | Image:PTI
Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit has initiated internal deliberations for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party is currently focusing on three out of the five Lok Sabha seats - namely, the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha Seat, Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha Seat, and the newly created Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Sources indicated that this internal exercise is being conducted by the state unit of the party to shortlist candidates before presenting them to the party's high command for final approval. The party high command is expected to seek candidate recommendations from the Jammu and Kashmir Unit by the last week of February. The internal screening process has been expedited ahead of the BJP's three-day National Program in New Delhi, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

According to the sources, the BJP is contemplating a similar caste equation for the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha Seat and Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha Seat, aiming for a Brahmin candidate for Jammu and a Rajput candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha seats. Both seats have been won by the BJP twice since 2014, with Jugal Kishore Sharma winning from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh securing the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in both 2014 and 2019. The final decision on candidates will be made by the party high command based on names submitted by the local leadership after the screening process.

The BJP is strategically concentrating on the newly carved Rajouri- Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, encompassing 11 Assembly constituencies from the Kashmir valley and seven Assembly constituencies from the Jammu region. The recent decision by the Union Government to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir is anticipated to impact this Lok Sabha seat significantly, benefiting over 60 per cent of the population in the seven Assembly seats of the Jammu region. Notably, several Pahari politicians, led by former National Conference member Shenaz Ganai, joined the BJP at the National Headquarters yesterday, with more discussions underway for potential joiners in the days to come.

The sources also suggested that for the Rajouri Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is considering a local 'Poonchi' face for the polls. "Talks are underway with several individuals, including those not affiliated with the party yet, and even some bureaucrats. We have leadership, including BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, from the same area. People are joining our party for PM Modi's leadership and development model. We don't lack candidates," added the source.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

