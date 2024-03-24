Advertisement

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party declared the candidates for 25 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in two separate lists on Sunday.

Party in-charges in some districts had earlier declared candidates at the district level.

The Mayawati-led party has fielded Majid Ali from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijyendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC seat) and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad, as per the first list released by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday.

From Rampur, the party has given ticket to Zishan Khan, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mozahid Hussain from Amroha, Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut and Praveen Bansal from Baghpat, it said.

From Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajendra Singh Solanki will be the party candidate, while Girish Chandra Jatav will be in fray from Bulandshahr (SC seat), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC), it added.

The party released the names of nine more candidates in a second list later in the day: Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras (SC seat), Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, Pooja Amrohi from Agra (SC seat), Ram Nivas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri, Satyendra Jain Sauli from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah (SC seat), Kuldeep Bhadauria from Kanpur, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Suresh Chandra Gautam from Jalaun (SC seat).

Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament will see voting in all the phases of the general elections: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 64 seats -- 62 and two respectively. The SP-BSP alliance managed 15 seats and the Congress one.