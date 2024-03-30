×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

LOK SABHA Elections: Congress Announces Candidates on 3 Seats in Karnataka And 2 in Rajasthan

The Congress party on Friday released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.
Congress releases another list of 5 candidates for Karnataka and Rajasthan | Image:PTI
Congress List of Candidates: The Congress party on Friday released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for Rajasthan and Karnataka. The list of candidates for the 5 Lok Sabha seats includes the names of two of Rajasthan constituencies, where the candidates have been replaced. Among the two candidates including the name of CP Joshi, Dr Damodar Gurjar, who was earlier fielded by the party from Bhilwara will now contest from Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. 

In Karnataka, the Congress has fielded E Thukaram from Bellary (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar (SC), and Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkaballapur. 

Congress announced candidates on 211 seats

In Rajasthan, the Grand Old party has replaced 2 candidates, which includes the names of Dr Damodar Gurjar, who replaced Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and Dr CP Joshi, who replaced Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara. 

With this, the total number of candidates declared so far by the Congress has increased to 211. However, suspense remains on the high-profile seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. When asked about these two seats in Uttar Pradesh, state Congress chief Ajay Rai had said earlier that there has been no discussion on these parliamentary constituencies.

Voting for the 18th Lok Sabha in the country will be held from April 19 in 7 phases and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

