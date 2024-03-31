×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Names 40 Star Campaigners For 1st Phase of Voting in Uttar Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among Congress's 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress releases list of star campaigners | Image:ANI
Star Campaigners of Congress: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among 40 Congress leaders, who will handle the responsibility for campaigning for the party in the state of Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress party released the list of 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh, which also consist of names of the party’s chief minister of various states. All these leaders will address rallies and public meetings across UP ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election campaign and seek votes for the party candidates.

Supriya Shrinate finds a place in Congress's star campaigners list after derogatory remark against Kangana Ranaut

A list was released by the party general secretary and MP KC Venugopal. The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 19th this year. Surprisingly the list also consists of the name of Supriya Shrinate, whose derogatory remark against Kangana Ranaut drew massive criticism across the nation.

According to the list, it consists of several prominent names from the party, including party leader Avinash Pande, Ajai Rai, Aradhana Mishra Mona, former-Union Minister Salman Khurshid, former-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, former-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress Stalwart Digvijaya Singh, former-Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, former-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, former-Haryana CM Deepender Singh Hooda and Sachin Pilot.

Apart from them, leaders like Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Nirmal Khatri, Raj Babbar, Brijlal Khabri, Ajay Kumar Lallu, PL Punia, Imran Masood, Meem Afzal, Nadeem Javed, Supriya Shrinate, Dheeraj Gurjar, Pradeep Narwal, Tauquir Alam, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Neelanshu Chaturvedi and Alka Lamba. 

The Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases starting from April 19 across the nation and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. 

There are total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), who are part of the INDI Alliance, have decided to contest the upcoming elections under the seat sharing formula. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress has got 17 seats while SP will field its candidates on 62 seats. One seat has been given to Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad. 

Earlier, of the 67 Lok Sabha seats on which the Congress had contested the Lok Sabha elections in UP in 2019, its deposits were forfeited on 63 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in 7 phases. In the first phase, voting will be held on 8 out of 80 seats in UP. The eight seats where votes will be cast during the first phase include Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit Lok Sabha seats. The nomination process for the first phase of voting has also been completed. In the 1st phase, voting will take place on 102 seats across the country. 

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

