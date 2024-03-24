×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Releases 4th List of 46 Candidates, Ajay Rai to Contest From Varanasi

As per the list, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Rajgarh constituency in MP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh
The list features many senior party members including Digvijay Singh and Ajay Rai. | Image:PTI-
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list features many senior party members including Digvijay Singh and Ajay Rai.

As per the list, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Rajgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh where he will fight against BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, former Member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Imran Masood has been fielded from Saharanpur and former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Danish Ali will contest from the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. 

Virender Rawat has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Haridwar.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai has been fielded from Varanasi to fight against PM Narendra  Modi in the upcoming general elections in Varanasi. This is the third time Rai that faces off PM Modi in the LS polls.

In the 2019 elections, PM Modi had registered victory in the Varanasi seat with a margin of 4.80 lakh votes, defeating Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Rai had bagged 1,52,548 votes and secured third spot. He remains undeterred for the upcoming electoral battle.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress has fielded senior leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat and B Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar.

In Madhya Pradesh, Kantilal Bhuria will contest from the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat. Vikas Thakare has been fielded from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Jain Aditya has been fielded from Jhansi seat, Akhilesh Pratap Singh from Deoria.

The list also features candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The grand old party also released the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly polls on Friday. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) claimed 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) secured 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only 44 seats. 
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

