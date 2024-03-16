Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
THIS Is the Number of First-Time Voters in India for 2024 Lok Sabha Election
The EC revealed that out of the 96.8 crore voters in India, of which the country has 1.8 crore first-time voters under the age group of 18 to 19 years
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election Dates Announced: While announcing the schedule and phases of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) shed light on the trend of first-time voters and young voters.
The EC said that the polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4.
Advertisement
The EC revealed that out of the 96.8 crore voters in India, of which the country has 1.8 crore first-time voters (18-19 years) and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years.
Talking about the scale of elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “We have 97 crore registered voters, more than combined voters of a few continents. Over 10.5 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crore polling officials, security officials. More than 55 lakh EVMs, 4 lakh vehicles.”
He further said, “We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years.”
Stating that the young voters are also the ambassadors of the country’s democratic process, the EC said, “Through collaborations with icons like Sachin Tendulkar & Rajkummar Rao, social media campaigns & radio engagement aim to enhance youth participation.”
Advertisement
The EC further announced that there are 49.7 crore male voters in the country, 47.1 crore female voters, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities, 19.1 lakh service electors, 82 lakh voters are 85+ years old, 48,000 transgender voters and 2.18 crore centenarian voters.
Advertisement
Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.