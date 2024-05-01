Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday threw an open challenge to Congress in Gujarat's Banaskantha, asking them to give it in writing that they would never change India's constitution and hand out quotas along religious lines. "I am throwing an open challenge to Congress' shehzade (Rahul Gandhi) that if you have the courage, then announce that you will never give quota along religious lines nor change the Constitution by misusing the quota system. They won't because their intentions are not clean."

Pointing at Karnataka, PM Modi said that the Congress declared Muslims as OBCs overnight and gave the a part of the OBC quota. "Give it in writing so that you could be held accountable in the future. He also asked the Congress to give in writing that "you won't wont tinker around with SC, ST OBC quota."

PM Modi warned the Congress and its allies, saying that he will never allow them to snatch quota from the SC/ST and OBC community. "Listen carefully, I will never allow you to play the game of reservation in the name of religion."

PM Modi further highlighted how the Congress had lied repeatedly since he first fought the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Talking about 2024, PM Modi said that the Congress and the INDI allies have been lying that if BJP gets more than 400 seats, then the Constitution will be changed. "With the outside support of few non-NDA parties like the BJD, I already had the requisite strength in Parliament. Did I ever change the Constitution? I will never commit such sin."

This election season has been defined by PM Modi's incessant attacks on Congress' wealth redistribution plan. On Tuesday, PM Modi, addressing a rally in Telangana, PM Modi said that he will not allow Muslims to be given quota at the cost of SCs, STs and OBCs till the time he is alive.