Updated April 19th, 2024 at 18:54 IST
Voting Intimidated, EVM Vandalised, Bullets Fired at Several Polling Booths in Manipur
During the Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting, several alleged incidents of intimidation of voting, firing and vandalism of EVM machines were reported in Manipur.
Imphal: Amid ongoing voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, several incidents of alleged intimidation of voting, firing of bullets and vandalism of EVM machines were reported from Manipur. According to the sources, miscreants not only intimidated voting at several polling booths, but also allegedly fired bullets and threatened polling agents. Several purported videos of the incident of violence also surfaced on social media after the reported incidents, wherein multiple incidents of firing and intimidation during polling at several booths in Manipur can be seen.
In the viral videos, the alleged gunshots can be heard, while voting at one of the nearby polling booths in Manipur was underway. The sound of bullet firing led to a panic like situation outside the polling stations. The voters were seen running away from the polling booths after the firing incident.
Voting for 2 Lok Sabha seats of Manipur took place
The purported video is claimed to be from the polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur. After the incident, additional security forces were called at the polling booths to contain the situation, following which the voting was further carried out.
Notably, the Northeastern state reported over 67 percent voting till 5 pm on Friday. Voting for two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur including the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase.
The Manipur police sources have also confirmed about the firing incident stating that a group of armed men fired several rounds in the air near a polling booth at Thamnapokpi under Moirang constituency in Bishnupur district. The incident led to voters fleeing the polling booth.
In a similar such incident, chaos was reported at the Eroisemba polling booth as well, after a group of men created ruckus at the polling booth. Similar incidents were reported at Uripok and Iroisemba in Imphal West district, where armed men asked agents of a party to leave the premises of polling stations.
Notably, as many as 2,107 polling stations were set up in Manipur to carry out voting for the 2 Lok Sabha seats. Over 15.44 lakh voters, including 8, 02, 577 women and 246 transgender electors, were to exercise their franchise in the first phase of elections.
To ensure that the polling at polling booths be carried out peacefully, around 8,000 polling personnel were deployed.
Polling is underway on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections to Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. Voting began at 7 am in 2,107 polling stations, he said.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 18:54 IST