‘I Don’t Expect The Opposition To Welcome Us’: Amit Shah | Exclusive

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and backward communities, affirming their entitlement to India's resources. Shah emphasized that the people would respond to the opposition's criticisms, indicating a firm stance against detractors.

Addressing the Neha Murder Case and the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Karnataka, Shah emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that it goes beyond individual cases to encompass broader security concerns.

He highlighted the need for a robust response to such incidents, underlining the BJP's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Critiquing the ruling Congress government, Shah condemned their alleged alliance with the SDPI, suggesting that such partnerships reflect a liberal approach detrimental to the country's interests. The BJP leader emphasized the need for a strong and decisive leadership to address such challenges effectively.

“They won with SDPI support. This happened just because liberal approach,” Shah said.

Responding to opposition calls for BJP to step back, Shah expressed skepticism about their willingness to embrace the BJP's initiatives, indicating a persistent stance against opposition criticism.

“I dont expect that opposition will welcome us,” Shah added.