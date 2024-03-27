×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Along With Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among Star Campaigners For JK

The BJP has named PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath among others as star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
BJP Star Campaigners: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others, who will take charge as party’s star campaigners in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The BJP is contesting all the 5 Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is slated to take place in 5 phases.

According to the party sources, along with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur will hold the responsibility of campaigning for the upcoming general elections in the Union Territory, which will take place between April 19 to May 20, this year.

The BJP released its list of 40 star campaigners

The party had earlier on Sunday released the list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections which included the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and others.

Apart from them, several other BJP leaders were also named in the list including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Thakur, Bihar DyCM Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha along with others.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, alongside assembly polls in four states.
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

