Maharashtra Election on Four Seats to be held on June 26 | Image:PTI/representative

Advertisement

Mumbai: Elections to four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council will be held on June 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday as PTI reported.

Counting of votes will take place on July 1, the ECI said in a release.

Advertisement

The tenure of the sitting members of the Mumbai, Konkan and Nashik teachers and graduates constituencies will end on July 7.

Of the seats going to polls, Mumbai teachers' and Mumbai graduates' constituencies are currently represented by Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati) and Vilas Potnis (Shiv Sena (UBT)).

Advertisement

Konkan division graduates' constituency is represented by the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare, while Nashik division teachers' constituency is represented by Kishore Darade.

The ECI had earlier planned the elections for June 10.

Advertisement

The poll panel changed its decision after receiving a representation from teachers requesting it to hold elections after summer vacations are over.

As per the release, June 7 will be the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will take place on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal is June 12.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra legislative council is a 78-member house.