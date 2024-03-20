×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Process to File Nomination Paper for First Phase to Begin in Rajasthan Today

Counting of votes for the elections will take place on June 4.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election
Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28 and names can be withdrawn till March 30. | Image:PTI
Jaipur: The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin from Wednesday in Rajasthan, an official said.

Voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- on April 19, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said in a statement.

He said that nominations can be filed till March 27. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28 and names can be withdrawn till March 30.

For filing nominations, general candidates will have to deposit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates will have to deposit Rs 12,500, the statement said.

Gupta said the process of filing nominations will start from 11 am and will continue till 3 pm. Counting of votes for the elections will take place on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not changed the content.)
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

