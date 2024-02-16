Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar from Nyay Yatra

The former Bihar deputy CM joined Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has spent five days in the state in two phases so far.

Digital Desk
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi | Image:X/Tejashwi Yadav
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sasaram: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday told Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav that he would be in the driving seat when it comes to Bihar.

The former Bihar deputy CM joined Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has spent five days in the state in two phases so far.

Advertisement

Yadav left for Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, on Thursday and joined Gandhi for a roadshow on a red car after spending the night there. After exchanging a warm hug, Gandhi asked Yadav to take the wheels.

The two leaders also interacted with farmers, a regular feature of the Yatra known as 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

Advertisement

While Gandhi focused on attacking the Modi government, Yadav directed his criticism towards Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister, who abruptly returned to the NDA and took away Yadav's power.

Shouts of "Palturam (Mr. turncoat)" came from the crowds when Yadav referred to the JD(U) president's exit from the "Mahagathbandhan", despite the "sacrifice" made by the numerically stronger RJD in accepting him as chief minister.

Advertisement

"When I first promised 10 lakh jobs, he used to mock at me and ask if I would use my father's money (baap ka paisa) to pay salaries. But we made the tired (thake hue) chief minister take significant steps towards job creation," said Yadav, referring to the nearly 17-month period he shared power with the JD(U) president.

"I don't want to use colorful epithets against him like you people are doing," said Yadav, who is admired by his detractors for his correct behaviour.

Advertisement

"But, of course, Nitish ji is answerable to the people, who want to know under what circumstances he chose to realign with the BJP, despite saying in the past that he would prefer to be consigned to dust (mitti mein mil jayenge) and accept death (mar jaana qabool hai) rather than going back to the NDA," said the RJD leader.

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Hyper-personalised Skincare Is All About Catering To Your Unique Needs

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Vizhinjam Project: Kerala Govt gives ultimatum to Adani Group

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo