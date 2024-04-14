×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Sandeshkhali Victim And BJP Candidate Rekha Patra Says TMC Threatening People, Welcomes CBI Probe

Rekha warned that if TMC's goons try to disrupt the upcoming elections in Basirhat, then the "brave" women of Sandeshkhali would not let that happen.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Leader Rekha Patra
BJP Leader Rekha Patra | Image:X
Kolkata: Welcoming the Calcutta High Court order for a CBI probe, Barasat's BJP MP candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra on Thursday broke her silence and claimed that Trinamool goons are still going from house to house, threatening people. Stating that she has lost all hope when it comes to the local police, Patra said that the ruling party is continuing its reign of terror in the area despite the horror stories from the region drawing attention from all across the nation. In this backdrop, Patra has expressed her fear of people going out and casting their votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to local reports.

However, she has expressed relief over Calcutta High Court's recent order directing CBI to investigate the Sandeshkhali land-grabbing and sexual assault incidents. Patra hoped that Calcutta High Court's decision will pave the way for people to come out an vote fearlessly and independently in the Basirhat constituency. After the CBI set up an email address for Sandeshkhali victims, Patra is hopeful that the women can now come forward and register their complaints online with the central probing agency. At the same time, Rekha warned that if TMC's goons try to disrupt the upcoming elections in Basirhat, then the "brave" women of Sandeshkhali would not let that happen.

After Sheikh Shahjahan welcome CBI probe, a livid Patra said that she has never come across a criminal like him. "Isn't he ashamed?," asked Patra, according to local reports.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

