Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Siddaramaiah Calls PM Modi 'An Enemy of Democracy,' Likens Him to Hitler

"The BJP believes in the ideologies of Mussolini. If democracy is saved, we can all survive," Sidddaramaiah said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Image:PTI/File
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Campaigning in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that Prime Narendra Modi "is acting like a dictator." "He is an enemy of democracy because he upholds the ideologies of Hitler. The BJP believes in the ideologies of Mussolini. If democracy is saved, we can all survive," Sidddaramaiah said.

Siddramaiah further claimed that the RSS opposed the Indian Constitution which was drafted and implemented by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Therefore, if we have to save the constitution and democracy, Congress has to win. Congress candidates have to win. Will you all vote for Congress?", Siddaramaiah asked.

Incidentally, this is not the first Siddaramaiah has compared PM to Hitler. In 2023, Siddaramaiah had shot a vague warning, saying that PM Modi's government would be over in few days. "People won't believe it, but what happened to Hitler? He walked around pompously for a few days. What happened to Mussolini and France? He (PM Modi) will also walk around like this only for a few days."
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

